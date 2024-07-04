Walker leads Diamondbacks against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-34, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-34, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-1, 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Christian Walker had four hits on Wednesday in a 12-4 win over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 53-34 overall and 26-17 in home games. The Dodgers have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.48.

Arizona is 42-44 overall and 20-23 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The teams match up Thursday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits (18 doubles and 20 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

