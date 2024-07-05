Sports on TV for July 6 – 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 6 AFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m. CBSSN — SW Kansas…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 6

AFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SW Kansas at Salina

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Redbud National, Buchanan, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BOXING

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Artmen Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Newark, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Montreal

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8 – 109 miles, Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Boston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Colorado (9:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Miami at Golden State

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Sacramento, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: China National Team at Sacramento 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: England vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Düsseldorf, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Netherlands vs. Turkey, Quarterfinal, Berlin

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: Colombia vs. Panama, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Angel City

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — New York at Indiana

_____

Sunday, July 7

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (F1 Kids)

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

4:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Enemies vs. Tri-State, Aliens vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Power, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Bivouac, Newark, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: China National Team vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio at Sacramento 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at North Carolina

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

