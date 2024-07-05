Sports on TV for July 6 – 7

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, July 6
AFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SW Kansas at Salina
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
2 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Redbud National, Buchanan, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
BOXING
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Artmen Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Newark, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Montreal
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8 – 109 miles, Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, France
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Boston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Colorado (9:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Miami at Golden State
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Sacramento, Calif.
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: China National Team at Sacramento 1
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: England vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Düsseldorf, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Netherlands vs. Turkey, Quarterfinal, Berlin
6 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: Colombia vs. Panama, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Angel City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — New York at Indiana
Sunday, July 7
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (F1 Kids)
2 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia
4:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Enemies vs. Tri-State, Aliens vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Power, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Bivouac, Newark, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: China National Team vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio at Sacramento 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at North Carolina
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas
