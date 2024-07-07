MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Houston +112 at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +116 Baltimore…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Houston +112 at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +116 Baltimore -178 at OAKLAND +150 at SEATTLE -148 Toronto +126 at N.Y YANKEES -130 Boston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis OFF at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Mets -134 at PITTSBURGH +114 at ATLANTA -166 Philadelphia +140 at SAN DIEGO -172 Arizona +144 at LA DODGERS -162 Milwaukee +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -138 at CINCINNATI +118 at CLEVELAND -142 San Francisco +120 at MIAMI -144 Chicago White Sox +122 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 LA Angels +120 Kansas City -158 at COLORADO +134

