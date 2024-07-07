Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 7, 2024, 11:41 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -132 Houston +112
at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +116
Baltimore -178 at OAKLAND +150
at SEATTLE -148 Toronto +126
at N.Y YANKEES -130 Boston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
N.Y Mets -134 at PITTSBURGH +114
at ATLANTA -166 Philadelphia +140
at SAN DIEGO -172 Arizona +144
at LA DODGERS -162 Milwaukee +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -138 at CINCINNATI +118
at CLEVELAND -142 San Francisco +120
at MIAMI -144 Chicago White Sox +122
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 LA Angels +120
Kansas City -158 at COLORADO +134

