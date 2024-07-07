MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Houston +112 at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +116 Baltimore…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Houston
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|Baltimore
|-178
|at OAKLAND
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|Toronto
|+126
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-130
|Boston
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-166
|Philadelphia
|+140
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|Arizona
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-138
|at CINCINNATI
|+118
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|at MIAMI
|-144
|Chicago White Sox
|+122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|Kansas City
|-158
|at COLORADO
|+134
