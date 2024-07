Olympic Fencing Results

Monday Men Foil Individual Table of 64 Blake Broszus, Canada, def. Kruz Schembri, U.S. Virgin Islands, 15-8, 13:19. Chen Yi-Tung,…

Monday

Men

Foil Individual

Table of 64

Blake Broszus, Canada, def. Kruz Schembri, U.S. Virgin Islands, 15-8, 13:19.

Chen Yi-Tung, Taiwan, def. Philippe Wakim, Lebanon, 15-13, 10:58.

Jan Jurkiewicz, Poland, def. Salim Heroui, Algeria, 15-8, 16:33.

Alex Tofalides, Cyprus, def. Adrian Wojtkowiak, Poland, 15-10, 7:39.

Women

Sabre Individual

Table of 64

Anna Marton, Hungary, def. Katherine F Paredes Torres, Venezuela, 15-10, 9:27.

Olena Kravatska, Ukraine, def. Saoussen Boudiaf, Algeria, 15-8, 8:57.

Yasmine Daghfous, Tunisia, def. Zohra Nora Kehli, Algeria, 15-12, 8:30.

Aigerim Sarybay, Kazakhstan, def. Chaima Benadouda, Algeria, 15-9, 7:56.

