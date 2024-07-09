AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .358; Witt, Kansas City, .324; Altuve, Houston, .309; Judge, New York, .308; Correa, Minnesota, .303; Y.Alvarez,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .358; Witt, Kansas City, .324; Altuve, Houston, .309; Judge, New York, .308; Correa, Minnesota, .303; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .298; Guerrero, Toronto, .295; Soto, New York, .294; Devers, Boston, .293; Henderson, Baltimore, .293.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 76; Witt, Kansas City, 72; Soto, New York, 71; Judge, New York, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Ja.Duran, Boston, 59; Volpe, New York, 59; Semien, Texas, 58; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 56; Devers, Boston, 56.

RBI_Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 66; Soto, New York, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 61; Witt, Kansas City, 61; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 59; Rutschman, Baltimore, 59; Santander, Baltimore, 57; Devers, Boston, 55; Perez, Kansas City, 55.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 119; Altuve, Houston, 112; Ja.Duran, Boston, 103; Henderson, Baltimore, 103; Guerrero, Toronto, 102; Judge, New York, 100; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 97; Rutschman, Baltimore, 97; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 96; Volpe, New York, 96.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 21; Miranda, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 21; Westburg, Baltimore, 20.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Devers, Boston, 21; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 21; Soto, New York, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Rooker, Oakland, 18.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 23; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 11-3; Skubal, Detroit, 10-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-3; Gil, New York, 9-5; Rodón, New York, 9-6; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-3; Ober, Minnesota, 8-4; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4; Lively, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 2.21; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.32; Skubal, Detroit, 2.37; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.53; Houck, Boston, 2.68; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.81; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.91; Singer, Kansas City, 2.93; Crochet, Chicago, 3.08; Fedde, Chicago, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 146; Ragans, Kansas City, 134; Skubal, Detroit, 132; Ryan, Minnesota, 118; López, Minnesota, 116; Bibee, Cleveland, 115; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; L.Castillo, Seattle, 111; Gil, New York, 111; Lugo, Kansas City, 110.

