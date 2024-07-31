Hancock replaces injured Carlini as setter on U.S. women’s Olympic volleyball team

PARIS (AP) — Micha Hancock has replaced injured setter Lauren Carlini on the U.S. women’s volleyball team roster at the…

PARIS (AP) — Micha Hancock has replaced injured setter Lauren Carlini on the U.S. women’s volleyball team roster at the 2024 Olympics.

Hancock had been the official alternate, a new position for the Paris Games. Information about Carlini’s injury was not immediately available on Wednesday. She is allowed to return later in the tournament.

Hancock was a member of the U.S. team that won the gold medal in Tokyo — a first for the Americans.

The U.S. women lost their opening match to China and were set to play Serbia in their second match on Wednesday.

