Dallas visits Phoenix following Cloud’s 31-point performance

Dallas Wings (5-17, 3-10 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (11-10, 8-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Dallas Wings after Natasha Cloud scored 31 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 84-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 8-6 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings are 3-10 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 81.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 84.9 Phoenix allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 104-96 in the last matchup on July 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.5 points for the Mercury.

Monique Billings is averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 6-4, averaging 87.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

