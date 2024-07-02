Chelsea signs Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on Tuesday. Dewsbury-Hall has agreed on…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on Tuesday.

Dewsbury-Hall has agreed on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club said. The cost of the transfer was not stated.

“I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to show everybody what I can do,” said Dewsbury-Hall, who has followed coach Enzo Maresca by leaving Leicester for Chelsea this offseason.

The 25-year-old Dewsbury-Hall was part of Maresca’s Leicester team that won promotion to the Premier League last season.

“I have made it pretty public about what I think of the new head coach. He is fantastic. He is top,” he said. “He completely changed the way Leicester wanted to play last season and we saw it worked.

“I am very confident coming here that he is going to implement his style and that the lads are going to buy into it and are going to enjoy it.”

Chelsea has endured a turbulent time over the past two years after being bought out by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Maresca is the fourth permanent coach to work under the new ownership in that time, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

