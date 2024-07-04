Boston’s Nick Pivetta loses no-hit bid in 7th inning on 2-out triple by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez

MIAMI (AP) — Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus…

MIAMI (AP) — Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.

With the Red Sox leadings 2-0, Sanchez hit a 401-foot drive that bounced off the wall in center to end Pivetta’s bid. Earlier in the inning, Boston first baseman Dominic Smith made a backhand catch of a hard grounder by Josh Bell and threw to Pivetta at first for the second out.

Pivetta had 10 strike outs and two walks and was lifted after the seventh inning. He threw 64 of his 89 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old right-hander has two career complete games, the last against the Houston Astros on May 18, 2022.

Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked to lead off the fourth and was thrown out attempting to steal second. Josh Bell drew a two-out walk in the fourth inning before Pivetta struck out Jesús Sánchez to end the inning.

Boston shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela made a leaping stab of a liner hit by the Marlins’ Vidal Brujan in the third to help preserve the no-hit bid.

Jon Lester was the last Red Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter, posting the 18th in club history against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2008.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco has the only no-hitter in the major leagues this season. The 30-year-old right-hander accomplished the feat in season debut outing on April 1.

Rafael Devers has knocked in both Boston runs with RBI groundouts in the first and sixth innings.

