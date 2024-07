2024 Wednesday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Men Pool Round Latvia vs Netherlands, 12:35 p.m. Serbia vs China, 1:05 p.m. Lithuania vs France,…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Men

Pool Round

Latvia vs Netherlands, 12:35 p.m.

Serbia vs China, 1:05 p.m.

Lithuania vs France, 4:05 p.m.

United States vs Poland, 4:35 p.m.

Women

Pool Round

Germany vs Australia, 11:30 a.m.

Canada vs China, 12 p.m.

France vs Spain, 3 p.m.

United States vs Azerbaijan, 3:30 p.m.

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round, 15:45

1/16 Elimination Round, 16:37

1/32 Elimination Round

Franco, Cuba vs Martinez Wing, Mexico, 10:00

Ticas, El Salvador vs Wang, China, 10:13

Sadikov, Uzbekistan vs Jajarabilla, Argentina, 11:18

Islam, Bangladesh vs Nespoli, Italy, 11:31

Lee, South Korea vs Boukouvalas, Australia, 12:36

Paoli, Italy vs Dorji, Bhutan, 12:49

Valladont, France vs Hall, Britain, 15:45

Hall, Britain vs Rai, India, 15:58

Ravnikar, Slovenia vs Musolesi, Italy, 17:03

Roux, South Africa vs Kim, South Korea, 17:16

1/16 Elimination Round, 17:55

Women’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round, 15:45

1/16 Elimination Round, 16:50

1/32 Elimination Round

Kumari, India vs Parnat, Estonia, 10:26

Roeffen, Netherlands vs Straka, Austria, 10:39

Rebagliati, Italy vs Mohamad Zairi, Malaysia, 11:44

Amaistroaie, Romania vs Moshe, Israel, 11:57

Horackova, Czech Republic vs Abdusattorova, Uzbekistan, 13:02

Ali, Egypt vs Nam, South Korea, 13:15

Cordeau, France vs Barankova, Slovakia, 16:11

Havers, Britain vs Canales, Spain, 16:24

Gokkir, Turkey vs Mohamad Fazil, Malaysia, 17:29

Do, Vietnam vs Fallah, Iran, 17:42

1/16 Elimination Round, 18:08

BADMINTON

Men

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group P

Zilberman, Israel vs Dahal, Nepal, 3:20 a.m.

Axelsen, Denmark vs Nguyen, Ireland, 3:20 a.m.

Group L

Cordon, Guatemala vs Carraggi, Belgium, 3:20 a.m.

Christie, Indonesia vs Sen, India, 4:10 a.m.

Group C

Vitidsarn, Thailand vs Koljonen, Finland, 4:10 a.m.

Group A

Shi, China vs Toti, Italy, 4:10 a.m.

Group D

Nishimoto, Japan vs Yang, Canada, 8:50 a.m.

Group G

Lee, Malaysia vs Abian, Spain, 8:50 a.m.

Group I

Chou, Taiwan vs Lee, Hong Kong, 9:40 a.m.

Group J

Naraoka, Japan vs Jeon, South Korea, 10:30 a.m.

Group E

Antonsen, Denmark vs Dwicahyo, Azerbaijan, 10:30 a.m.

Group H

Ginting, Indonesia vs Popov, France, 10:30 a.m.

Group K

Prannoy, India vs Le, Vietnam, 1:30 p.m.

Group M

Loh, Singapore vs Canjura Artiga, El Salvador, 2:20 p.m.

Group N

Li, China vs Opeyori, Nigeria, 2:20 p.m.

Doubles

Group play stage, 8 a.m.

Group Play Stage

Group D

Denmark vs Japan, 8 a.m.

China vs Taiwan, 8 a.m.

Women

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group H

Kim, South Korea vs Goh, Malaysia, 2:30 a.m.

Group K

Zhang, United States vs Nguyen, Vietnam, 2:30 a.m.

Group C

Yamaguchi, Japan vs Li, Canada, 2:30 a.m.

Group M

Pusarla, India vs Kuuba, Estonia, 3:20 a.m.

Group L

Marin, Spain vs Darragh, Ireland, 8 a.m.

Group E

Tai, Taiwan vs Intanon, Thailand, 8:50 a.m.

Group G

Tunjung, Indonesia vs Svabikova, Czech Republic, 9:40 a.m.

Group J

Ohori, Japan vs Castillo, Peru, 9:40 a.m.

Group A

An, South Korea vs Qi, France, 1:30 p.m.

Group P

Chen, China vs Blichfeldt, Denmark, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Hong Kong vs South Korea, 2:20 p.m.

Japan vs Thailand, 3:10 p.m.

China vs China, 3:10 p.m.

South Korea vs Malaysia, 3:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men

Group Phase – Group C

Puerto Rico vs Serbia, 11:15 a.m.

United States vs South Sudan, 3 p.m.

Women

Group Phase – Group A

Puerto Rico vs Spain, 5 a.m.

China vs Serbia, 7:30 a.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool E

Czech Republic vs Austria, 07:00

Brazil vs Canada, 18:00

Pool B

Netherlands vs Chile, 14:00

Norway vs Italy, 20:00

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool F

Switzerland vs Germany, 08:00

France vs Spain, 15:00

Pool C

Germany vs Czech Republic, 09:00

United States vs France, 13:00

Pool D

Latvia vs Paraguay, 10:00

Canada vs Switzerland, 19:00

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 20:00

BOXING

Men

57kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1556049 vs 1565074, 09:00

1932821 vs 1934789, 09:16

1979881 vs 1981375, 13:30

1903115 vs 1940136, 13:46

1955643 vs 1952548, 14:02

1878687 vs 1551884, 18:00

1913573 vs 1540704, 18:16

1564356 vs 1555185, 18:32

71kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1940140 vs 1555195, 09:32

1955645 vs 1887979, 09:48

1962559 vs 1556797, 14:18

1879112 vs 1879440, 14:34

1913575 vs 1897191, 14:50

1912009 vs 1947956, 18:48

1974822 vs 1550271, 19:04

1966530 vs 1535187, 19:20

Women

75kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1926826 vs 1979929, 10:04

1878388 vs 1550432, 10:20

1940134 vs 1544081, 10:36

1957911 vs 1551318, 10:52

1972309 vs 1894537, 15:06

1898406 vs 1879116, 15:22

1965679 vs 1931342, 19:36

1568721 vs 1543274, 19:52

60kg

Quarterfinals

1926828 vs 1947955, 11:08

1975054 vs 1887970, 15:38

1555098 vs 1535514, 15:54

1965528 vs 1952540, 20:08

CYCLING

Men

Park

Final

Gold Medal, 8:44 a.m.

Women

Park

Final

Gold Medal, 7:10 a.m.

DIVING

Women

Synchronised 10m Platform

Final

Gold Medal, 09:00

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Dressage

Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2, 4 a.m.

Dressage Individual

Grand Prix

Day 2, 4 a.m.

Dressage Team

Grand Prix

Day 2, 4 a.m.

SOCCER

Women

Group C

Brazil vs Spain, 11 a.m.

Japan vs Nigeria, 11 a.m.

Group B

Australia vs United States, 1 p.m.

Zambia vs Germany, 1 p.m.

Group A

New Zealand vs France, 3 p.m.

Colombia vs Canada, 3 p.m.

FENCING

Men

Sabre Team

Table of 8, 11:30

Classifications 5-8, 13:00

Semifinals, 13:50

Table of 8

Canada vs South Korea, 11:30

France vs Egypt, 11:30

Italy vs Hungary, 11:30

United States vs Iran, 11:30

Classifications 5-8, 13:00

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 13:50

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 13:50

Finals

Placement 5-6

Placing, 14:40

Placement 7-8

Placing, 14:40

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 17:30

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 18:30

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool A

Germany vs Netherlands, 11:30 a.m.

Spain vs South Africa, 1:45 p.m.

Women

Pool B

Argentina vs Spain, 4 a.m.

South Africa vs Britain, 4:30 a.m.

Australia vs United States, 7:15 a.m.

Pool A

France vs Germany, 6:45 a.m.

Belgium vs Japan, 11 a.m.

Netherlands vs China, 2:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Men

All-Around

Final

Gold Medal, 15:30

HANDBALL

Men

Preliminary Round Group B

Norway vs Hungary, 3 a.m.

France vs Egypt, 1 p.m.

Denmark vs Argentina, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round Group A

Croatia vs Germany, 5 a.m.

Spain vs Japan, 8 a.m.

Slovenia vs Sweden, 10 a.m.

JUDO

Men

90 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 08:00

Final Block, 14:00

Elimination Round of 32

Ivanov, Bulgaria vs Sagaipov, Lebanon, 08:00

Parlati, Italy vs Jayne, United States, 08:06

Han, South Korea vs Kone, Burkina Faso, 08:12

Sherov, Kyrgyzstan vs Silva Morales, Cuba, 08:18

Mosakhlishvili, Spain vs Ustopiriyon, Tajikistan, 08:24

Toth, Hungary vs Cret, Romania, 08:30

van T End, Netherlands vs Macedo, Brazil, 08:36

Florentino, Dominican Republic vs Tselidis, Greece, 08:42

Zgank, Turkey vs Hajiyev, Azerbaijan, 08:48

Klammert, Czech Republic vs Ngayap Hambou, France, 08:54

Feuillet, Mauritius vs Kaljulaid, Estonia, 09:00

Bobonov, Uzbekistan vs Grigorian, United Arab Emirates, 09:06

Trippel, Germany vs Nyman, Sweden, 09:12

Elimination Round of 16

Bekauri, Georgia vs TBD, 09:18

Majdov, Serbia vs TBD, 09:42

Murao, Japan vs TBD, 09:54

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 10:06

Quarterfinal, 10:12

Quarterfinal, 10:18

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Repechage

contest, 14:30

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 14:36

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 14:42

Contests for Bronze Medals, 15:12

Final

Gold Medal, 15:18

Women

70 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 08:00

Final Block, 14:00

Elimination Round of 32

Polling, Italy vs Pina, Portugal, 08:00

Pogacnik, Slovenia vs Memneloum, Chad, 08:06

Samardzic, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Olsen, Denmark, 08:12

Matniyazova, Uzbekistan vs Mun, North Korea, 08:18

Willems, Belgium vs Perez, Puerto Rico, 08:24

Coughlan, Australia vs Gercsak, Hungary, 08:30

Rasoanaivo Razafy, Madagascar vs Yeats-Brown, Britain, 08:36

Goshen, Israel vs Ogel, Turkey, 08:42

Elimination Round of 16

Matic, Croatia vs TBD, 08:48

Tsunoda Roustant, Spain vs TBD, 08:54

van Dijke, Netherlands vs TBD, 09:00

Niizoe, Japan vs TBD, 09:06

Teltsidou, Greece vs TBD, 09:12

Butkereit, Germany vs TBD, 09:18

Polleres, Austria vs TBD, 09:24

Gahie, France vs TBD, 09:30

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 09:36

Quarterfinal, 09:42

Quarterfinal, 09:48

Quarterfinal, 09:54

Repechage

contest, 14:06

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 14:12

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 14:18

Contests for Bronze Medals, 14:54

Final

Gold Medal, 15:00

ROWING

Men

LightweightDouble Sculls

Finals

Final C

Placing, 07:30

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 09:14

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 09:24

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal C/D 1

Semifinal, 07:54

Semifinal C/D 2

Semifinal, 08:04

Pair

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 08:34

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 08:44

Quadruple Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 10:02

Final A

Gold Medal, 10:26

Women

LightweightDouble Sculls

Finals

Final C

Placing, 07:42

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 09:34

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 09:44

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal C/D 1

Semifinal, 08:14

Semifinal C/D 2

Semifinal, 08:24

Pair

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 08:54

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 09:04

Quadruple Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 10:14

Final A

Gold Medal, 10:38

SAILING

Men

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 7, 7:43 a.m.

Race 8, 7:43 a.m.

Race 9, 10:15 a.m.

Race 10, 10:46 a.m.

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 10, 8:15 a.m.

Race 11, 9:07 a.m.

Race 12, 9:59 a.m.

Women

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 8, 6:13 a.m.

Race 9, 6:13 a.m.

Race 10, 9:13 a.m.

Race 11, 9:44 a.m.

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 10, 9:15 a.m.

Race 11, 9:55 a.m.

Race 12, 10:35 a.m.

SHOOTING

Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Qualification, 3 a.m.

Women

Trap

Qualification

Day 2, 3 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 9:30 a.m.

SURFING

Surfing

Reserve Days, 17:00

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Round of 32

Wang, China vs Moregard, Sweden, 4 a.m.

Jorgic, Slovenia vs Pitchford, Britain, 4 a.m.

Harimoto, Japan vs Alamiyan, Iran, 5 a.m.

Redzimski, Poland vs Lind, Denmark, 5 a.m.

Jha, United States vs Gionis, Greece, 6 a.m.

Wong, Hong Kong vs Fan, China, 6 a.m.

Round of 16

Lebrun, France vs Ovtcharov, Germany, 9 a.m.

Assar, Egypt vs Gerassimenko, Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.

Jang, South Korea vs Togami, Japan, 10 a.m.

Lebrun, France vs Calderano, Brazil, 10 a.m.

TBD vs Lin, Taiwan, 11 a.m.

TBD vs Kao, Taiwan, 2 p.m.

Women

Singles

Round of 32

Shin, South Korea vs Pota, Hungary, 4 a.m.

Zhu, Hong Kong vs Hirano, Japan, 4 a.m.

Sun, China vs Ni, Luxembourg, 5 a.m.

Zeng, Singapore vs Akula, India, 5 a.m.

Meshref, Egypt vs Hayata, Japan, 6 a.m.

Yuan, France vs Zhang, Canada, 6 a.m.

Round of 16

Szocs, Romania vs Polcanova, Austria, 9 a.m.

Diaz, Puerto Rico vs Pyon, North Korea, 9 a.m.

Eerland, Netherlands vs Chen, China, 10 a.m.

Bajor, Poland vs Cheng, Taiwan, 10 a.m.

Batra, India vs TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs Zhang, United States, 2 p.m.

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Singles Round of 32, 4 a.m.

& Women’s Singles Round of 16, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Men

Singles

Third Round

Djokovic, Serbia vs Koepfer, Germany, 10:00

Moutet, France vs Paul, United States, 10:00

Safiullin, AIN vs Alcaraz, Spain, 10:00

Zverev, Germany vs Popyrin, Australia, 10:00

Baez, Argentina vs Tsitsipas, Greece, 10:00

Auger-Aliassime, Canada vs TBD, 10:00

Ruud, Norway vs Cerundolo, Argentina, 10:00

Musetti, Italy vs Fritz, United States, 11:00

Doubles

Second Round

United States vs Netherlands, 11:00

Quarterfinals

Czech Republic vs Germany, 11:30

Australia vs Germany, 11:30

Spain vs United States, 17:00

Women

Singles

Quarterfinals

Kerber, Germany vs Zheng, China, 10:00

Swiatek, Poland vs Collins, United States, 10:00

Krejcikova, Czech Republic vs Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 10:00

Kostyuk, Ukraine vs Vekic, Croatia, 17:00

Doubles

Second Round

Ukraine vs United States, 10:00

United States vs Czech Republic, 11:00

Britain vs Brazil, 11:30

Canada vs AIN, 11:30

Japan vs Czech Republic, 11:30

Mixed Team

Doubles

Quarterfinals

United States vs Canada, 10:00

China vs Australia, 11:00

Czech Republic vs Japan, 11:30

Italy vs Netherlands, 11:30

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

Singles Third Rnd/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, 17:00

M Singles Third Rnd/W Singles QF/M Dbles Semifinals/W Dbles QFDbles QF, 10:00

Singles Third Rnd/Men’s Dbles Semifinals/Women’s Dbles QF/Mixed Dbles QF, 10:00

Singles Third Rnd/Women’s Dbles QF/Mixed Dbles QF, 10:00

TRIATHLON

Men’s Individual

Gold Medal, 08:45

Women’s Individual

Gold Medal, 06:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool B

Poland vs Brazil, 3 a.m.

Pool C

Japan vs Argentina, 7 a.m.

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool A

United States vs Serbia, 11 a.m.

Pool B

Poland vs Kenya, 3 p.m.

WATER_POLO

Women

Preliminary Round

Group A

Netherlands vs Australia, 12:00

Canada vs China, 13:35

Group B

Italy vs United States, 16:30

Spain vs Greece, 18:05

