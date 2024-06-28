U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results

Friday At Hayward Field Eugene, Ore. All race distances in meters Final M en’s 110m Hurdles 1, Grant Holloway, adidas,…

Friday

At Hayward Field

Eugene, Ore.

All race distances in meters

Final

M

en’s

110m Hurdles

1, Grant Holloway, adidas, 12.86. 2, Freddie Crittenden, Tracksmith/Phoenix TC, 12.93. 3, Daniel Roberts, Nike, 12.96. 4, Cordell Tinch, Nike, 13.03. 5, Ja’Qualon Scott, Texas A&M, 13.09. 6, Cameron Murray, unattached, 13.15. 7, Michael Dickson, More Sports MG, 13.21. 8, Devion Wilson, Houston, 13.28. 9, Trey Cunningham, adidas, 13.39.

