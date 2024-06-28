U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results

Friday
At Hayward Field
Eugene, Ore.
All race distances in meters
Final
M
en’s
110m Hurdles
1, Grant Holloway, adidas, 12.86. 2, Freddie Crittenden, Tracksmith/Phoenix TC, 12.93. 3, Daniel Roberts, Nike, 12.96. 4, Cordell Tinch, Nike, 13.03. 5, Ja’Qualon Scott, Texas A&M, 13.09. 6, Cameron Murray, unattached, 13.15. 7, Michael Dickson, More Sports MG, 13.21. 8, Devion Wilson, Houston, 13.28. 9, Trey Cunningham, adidas, 13.39.
