U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 11:02 PM

Friday

At Hayward Field

Eugene, Ore.

All race distances in meters

Final

M

en’s

110m Hurdles

1, Grant Holloway, adidas, 12.86. 2, Freddie Crittenden, Tracksmith/Phoenix TC, 12.93. 3, Daniel Roberts, Nike, 12.96. 4, Cordell Tinch, Nike, 13.03. 5, Ja’Qualon Scott, Texas A&M, 13.09. 6, Cameron Murray, unattached, 13.15. 7, Michael Dickson, More Sports MG, 13.21. 8, Devion Wilson, Houston, 13.28. 9, Trey Cunningham, adidas, 13.39.

