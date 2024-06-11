Tim Anderson provides a spark for Marlins in 4-2 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Anderson returned from the bereavement list and produced his first two-hit game in three weeks…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Anderson returned from the bereavement list and produced his first two-hit game in three weeks Tuesday night, sparking the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the New York Mets.

The two-time All-Star and 2019 AL batting champion, who entered hitting .188 this season, had an RBI single in the second inning before singling in the fifth. He raced to third on Nick Fortes’ groundout to third and scored on Bryan De La Cruz’s double off Harrison Bader’s glove in deep center field.

“To get him going is going to be huge for this club,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Nobody wants to get going more than TA.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored the go-ahead run two batters later, when Jake Burger hit a hard smash and reached on a two-out throwing error by Mets third baseman Mark Vientos.

The two-hit game was Anderson’s first since May 21. He was just 5 for 39 over his next 11 games before being placed on the bereavement list and missing Miami’s weekend series against Cleveland.

“Hopefully, this is just the start of something,” said Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in February after spending his first eight big league seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Miami added another unearned run in the ninth. Otto Lopez singled, stole second and advanced to third when catcher Francisco Alvarez’s throw sailed into center field for an error. Lopez scored on Nick Gordon’s sacrifice fly.

The shaky Mets have committed 44 errors this season, only two fewer than the NL-leading Marlins.

“We’ve got some good defenders there, but it feels like every time we make an error, they make us pay,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “When you give extra outs, extra bases, we haven’t been able to overcome those.”

Jesús Luzardo (3-5) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has a 2.37 ERA in three career starts at Citi Field and a 3.02 ERA in eight starts against the Mets.

“I like the mound, I like the feel of Citi Field,” Luzardo said. “I like being in New York. Sometimes having an off day here is nice, you can kind of get lost in the city a little bit.”

Tanner Scott, the Marlins’ fourth pitcher, tossed two perfect innings for his eighth save. It was his first outing since Friday and the first six-out save of his career.

“He hasn’t pitched in a few days,” Schumaker said. “Meat of their order, really good hitters in the eighth inning. I didn’t want to have him standing out in the bullpen and not being able to use him.”

Vientos hit a two-run double for the Mets in the second.

Alvarez was activated from the 10-day injured list and went 0 for 3 in his first game since April 19, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb. New York was a National League-worst 17-28 with Alvarez sidelined.

Tylor Megill (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Anderson (bereavement list) and Lopez (paternity list) were activated Monday, one day after Miami made room for the duo by optioning INFs Xavier Edwards and Tristan Gray to Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Bryan Hoeing (left hamstring) threw 26 pitches in the batting cages due to rain and is expected to throw two innings for Class A Jupiter on Friday. … RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder) threw 30 pitches at the Marlins’ spring training complex in Florida and is slated to throw two innings of batting practice Friday.

Mets: RHP Edwin Díaz (right shoulder) threw a bullpen and is on target to be activated from the 15-day injured list when eligible Thursday. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) played long toss and is expected to throw a bullpen Wednesday or Thursday. … To make room for Alvarez, the Mets designated catcher Tomás Nido for assignment.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Wednesday night, when Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 5.81 ERA) faces Mets LHP David Peterson (1-0, 3.09).

