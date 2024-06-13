Sports on TV for Friday, June 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Florida St. vs. Tennessee, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Cleveland at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Texas at Seattle

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — L.A. Angels at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — EUFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Germany vs. Scotland, Group A, Munich

8 p.m.

TRUTV — International Friendly: Argentina vs. Guatemala, Landover, Md.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Minnesota

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

