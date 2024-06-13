Sports on TV for Friday, June 14

(All times Eastern)
Friday, June 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Florida St. vs. Tennessee, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Cleveland at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at Seattle
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — L.A. Angels at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — EUFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Germany vs. Scotland, Group A, Munich
8 p.m.
TRUTV — International Friendly: Argentina vs. Guatemala, Landover, Md.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Minnesota
