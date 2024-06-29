Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sergiño Dest will remain…

Sergiño Dest will remain with PSV Eindhoven, agrees to 4-year contract

The Associated Press

June 29, 2024, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American defender Sergiño Dest will remain with PSV Eindhoven, agreeing Saturday to a four-year contract.

Dest was loaned from Barcelona to PSV last August. The outside back scored two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games before tearing an ACL in training on April 20, an injury that required surgery and will cause him to miss the start of the 2024-25 season.

Dest, 23, has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up