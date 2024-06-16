Padres take on the Mets looking to break road losing streak

San Diego Padres (37-37, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (32-37, fourth in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (37-37, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (32-37, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (1-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -120, Mets +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to the New York Mets looking to end a six-game road losing streak.

New York has a 17-23 record at home and a 32-37 record overall. The Mets are fourth in the NL with 75 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Diego is 37-37 overall and 19-16 on the road. Padres hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 home runs while slugging .451. Starling Marte is 15-for-36 with a double, two triples, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

