Diamondbacks host the White Sox to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (18-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-36, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-5, 5.96 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -175, White Sox +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Arizona is 33-36 overall and 17-17 at home. The Diamondbacks have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has an 18-52 record overall and a 6-29 record in road games. The White Sox have a 6-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .282 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI. Kevin Newman is 13-for-37 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .227 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 10-for-34 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .284 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

