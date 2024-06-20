All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 25 .671 — Baltimore 48 25 .658 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 25 .671 — Baltimore 48 25 .658 1½ Boston 40 35 .533 10½ Tampa Bay 36 39 .480 14½ Toronto 35 39 .473 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 46 26 .639 — Kansas City 41 34 .547 6½ Minnesota 41 34 .547 6½ Detroit 34 40 .459 13 Chicago 20 56 .263 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 44 33 .571 — Houston 35 40 .467 8 Texas 34 40 .459 8½ Los Angeles 29 45 .392 13½ Oakland 28 48 .368 15½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 25 .662 — Atlanta 41 31 .569 7 Washington 36 38 .486 13 New York 35 38 .479 13½ Miami 25 49 .338 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 44 30 .595 — St. Louis 36 37 .493 7½ Pittsburgh 36 38 .486 8 Chicago 36 39 .480 8½ Cincinnati 35 39 .473 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 46 30 .605 — Arizona 37 38 .493 8½ San Diego 38 40 .487 9 San Francisco 36 39 .480 9½ Colorado 26 48 .351 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Detroit 0

Cleveland 8, Seattle 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 5, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 8-2) at Houston (Bloss 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at Oakland (Estes 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 7, Detroit 0

Miami 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 5

Washington 3, Arizona 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 5-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Herz 1-1) at Colorado (Hudson 2-9), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 6-2) at San Diego (Cease 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

