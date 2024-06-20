All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Baltimore
|48
|25
|.658
|1½
|Boston
|40
|35
|.533
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|36
|39
|.480
|14½
|Toronto
|35
|39
|.473
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|34
|.547
|6½
|Minnesota
|41
|34
|.547
|6½
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|13
|Chicago
|20
|56
|.263
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Houston
|35
|40
|.467
|8
|Texas
|34
|40
|.459
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|45
|.392
|13½
|Oakland
|28
|48
|.368
|15½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|31
|.569
|7
|Washington
|36
|38
|.486
|13
|New York
|35
|38
|.479
|13½
|Miami
|25
|49
|.338
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|30
|.595
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|37
|.493
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|38
|.486
|8
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|8½
|Cincinnati
|35
|39
|.473
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|Arizona
|37
|38
|.493
|8½
|San Diego
|38
|40
|.487
|9
|San Francisco
|36
|39
|.480
|9½
|Colorado
|26
|48
|.351
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Detroit 0
Cleveland 8, Seattle 0
Boston 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 5, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 8-2) at Houston (Bloss 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at Oakland (Estes 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 7, Detroit 0
Miami 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 5
Washington 3, Arizona 1
Texas 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 5, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 5-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Herz 1-1) at Colorado (Hudson 2-9), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 6-2) at San Diego (Cease 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
