All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Baltimore
|47
|24
|.662
|1½
|Boston
|37
|35
|.514
|12
|Toronto
|35
|36
|.493
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|38
|.472
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Minnesota
|40
|32
|.556
|5½
|Detroit
|34
|37
|.479
|11
|Chicago
|19
|54
|.260
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Texas
|33
|38
|.465
|8½
|Houston
|33
|39
|.458
|9
|Los Angeles
|28
|43
|.394
|13½
|Oakland
|26
|48
|.351
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|38
|31
|.551
|8
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|New York
|33
|37
|.471
|13½
|Miami
|23
|48
|.324
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|6½
|Cincinnati
|34
|37
|.479
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|37
|.479
|8
|Chicago
|34
|38
|.472
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|37
|38
|.493
|8
|Arizona
|35
|37
|.486
|8½
|San Francisco
|35
|37
|.486
|8½
|Colorado
|25
|46
|.352
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6
Houston 4, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 7, Cleveland 6
Minnesota 6, Oakland 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, Texas 0
San Francisco 13, L.A. Angels 6
Arizona 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 8, Oakland 7, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 5-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 7-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-6), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Minnesota (López 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 5-3) at Oakland (Harris 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 13, L.A. Angels 6
Arizona 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Lynn 2-3) at Miami (Muñoz 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 5-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 1-5) at Washington (Irvin 5-5), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
