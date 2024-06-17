All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 24 .676 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 24 .676 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 1½ Boston 37 35 .514 12 Toronto 35 36 .493 13½ Tampa Bay 34 38 .472 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 25 .638 — Kansas City 41 32 .562 5 Minnesota 40 32 .556 5½ Detroit 34 37 .479 11 Chicago 19 54 .260 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 43 31 .581 — Texas 33 38 .465 8½ Houston 33 39 .458 9 Los Angeles 28 43 .394 13½ Oakland 26 48 .351 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 24 .662 — Atlanta 38 31 .551 8 Washington 35 36 .493 12 New York 33 37 .471 13½ Miami 23 48 .324 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 29 .592 — St. Louis 35 35 .500 6½ Cincinnati 34 37 .479 8 Pittsburgh 34 37 .479 8 Chicago 34 38 .472 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 44 29 .603 — San Diego 37 38 .493 8 Arizona 35 37 .486 8½ San Francisco 35 37 .486 8½ Colorado 25 46 .352 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6

Houston 4, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 7, Cleveland 6

Minnesota 6, Oakland 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

San Francisco 13, L.A. Angels 6

Arizona 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8, Oakland 7, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 5-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 7-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Minnesota (López 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 5-3) at Oakland (Harris 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 13, L.A. Angels 6

Arizona 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Lynn 2-3) at Miami (Muñoz 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 5-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 1-5) at Washington (Irvin 5-5), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

