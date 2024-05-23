Stars center Roope Hintz and Oilers forward Adam Henrique both out for Game 1 of West final

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars front-line center Roope Hintz will still be out of the lineup for the Western Conference…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars front-line center Roope Hintz will still be out of the lineup for the Western Conference Final opener Thursday night against against Edmonton, which is still without forward Adam Henrique.

Both players are expected to play at some point in the series.

Hintz missed the last two games of the Stars’ second-round series against Colorado after leaving in the first period of Game 4 with a lower body-injury on May 13.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said during the morning skate Thursday that Hintz is still considered day to day.

“He’s getting closer,” DeBoer said. “Skated yesterday, skated today. So, you know, hopeful for Game 2.”

Henrique will miss his sixth consecutive game because of an ankle injury.

After the getting hurt in the Game 5 clincher in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings on May 1, Henrique missed the series opener against Vancouver, played 11 1/2 minutes in Game 2 and then didn’t play the rest of that seven-game series.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has said Henrique is close and they expect him to play early in the West final. Henrique, acquired from Anaheim in a midseason trade, has a goal and an assist in his six games this postseason.

Hintz has two goals and four assists in his 11 games this postseason. That includes a goal and three assists in Game 2 against the Avalanche, and he added another assist in Game 3.

