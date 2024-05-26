NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE BOSTON (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss.…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss.

CLEVELAND (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh.

HOUSTON (1) — Michael Brantley, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Zach McAllister, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.

TEXAS (1) — Ian Kennedy, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Brandon Belt, 1b.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Brad Boxberger, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Alex Reyes, rhp; Julio Urías, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Jarlin García, lhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Rich Hill, lhp.

