NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss.
CLEVELAND (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.
DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh.
HOUSTON (1) — Michael Brantley, of.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.
NEW YORK (1) — Zach McAllister, rhp.
OAKLAND (2) — Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.
TEXAS (1) — Ian Kennedy, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Brandon Belt, 1b.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (2) — Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp.
ATLANTA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Brad Boxberger, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Alex Reyes, rhp; Julio Urías, lhp.
MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Jarlin García, lhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Rich Hill, lhp.
