Rangers put reliever Josh Sborz on IL for the 2nd time this year with right rotator cuff strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season on Thursday because of a right rotator cuff strain.

Sborz faced only two batters when pitching in the second game of the Rangers’ doubleheader at Oakland on Wednesday. His velocity was down when he issued a four-pitch walk, then had a 3-1 count on the second batter when he got checked by an athletic trainer and left the game.

The right-hander missed 17 games from April 7-25 because of the same shoulder issue, and the earliest he could return from this IL stint is May 24. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA over 5 1/3 innings over seven relief appearances this season.

Sborz got a seven-out save for the Rangers in their World Series-clinching Game 5 victory at Arizona last fall.

There was no immediate corresponding move since Texas didn’t have a game Thursday. A player will be added to its 26-man active roster before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Friday night.

