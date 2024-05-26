Porto beats Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in extra time to win Portuguese Cup

LISBON (AP) — Mehdi Taremi converted a penalty kick in extra time to give Porto a 2-1 win over 10-man…

LISBON (AP) — Mehdi Taremi converted a penalty kick in extra time to give Porto a 2-1 win over 10-man Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup on Sunday.

It was the third straight Cup win for Porto, and 20th overall.

Jerry St. Juste put Sporting ahead with a header in the 20th but was sent off with a straight red card in the 29th, five minutes after Porto had equalized with Evanilson.

Sporting won this year’s Portuguese league, finishing 10 points ahead of Benfica and 18 points ahead of Porto.

