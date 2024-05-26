Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
NiJaree Canady throws two-hit shutout to keep Stanford alive at softball super regional

The Associated Press

May 26, 2024, 1:10 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — NiJaree Canady pitched a complete-game two-hitter and host Stanford stayed alive in the Super Regionals, defeating LSU 3-0 on Saturday night to even the series at one game apiece.

Canady struck out nine and walked three batters. She is 22-5 with a 0.67 ERA. She allowed only one runner to reach second base — on Ali Newland’s leadoff double in the fifth inning for LSU’s first hit. Canady then struck out the side.

Kyra Chan’s RBI double in the third inning provided the game’s only run until the seventh when Emily Jones drove in a run with a double and Chan added a run-scoring single.

Chan, the only player in the game with multiple hits, was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Newland was 1 for 2 for the Tigers. Ciara Briggs had the other hit. She went 1 for 3.

Kelley Lynch (9-3) went the distance for LSU. She allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked one.

Game three is Sunday.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports
