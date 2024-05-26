Jordan Montgomery throws 6 quality innings and Diamondbacks hang on to beat Marlins 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning, Jordan Montgomery threw…

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning, Jordan Montgomery threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The D-backs — the defending National League champions — are 11-7 since May 5 as they try to get back to .500 for the season. They improved to 25-27.

Montgomery (3-2) gave up two runs and nine hits over six innings, walking one and striking out four. Arizona also got some good work from lefty reliever Joe Mantiply, who struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Tim Anderson to strand Emmanuel Rivera at second in the eighth.

Montgomery got a late start to the season after signing a $25 million, one-year deal on March 29, one day after the season opener. The 31-year-old pitcher was one of several Scott Boras clients who signed late and Montgomery ended up switching his representation to Joel Wolfe of Wasserman Media Group in the aftermath of the protracted negotiations.

The veteran acknowledged that the lack of spring training wasn’t ideal, but he’s closer to feeling like his old self.

“I did my best to be ready and I’m happy I can go out there every five days and at least give the team a chance to win,” Montgomery said. “Hopefully, I can do that even more now.”

Montgomery said the biggest thing he missed during the spring was a chance to work on his pitches without worrying much about the scoreboard. This season, he had to be ready from his first start on April 19.

He has a 4.69 ERA over 40 1/3 innings this season.

“I used to hate spring training,” Montgomery said with a slight grin. “Now, I love spring training.”

Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his fourth save in as many chances, retiring the Marlins in order. He returned from the injured list on May 7, solidifying the back end of the team’s bullpen.

The Marlins jumped ahead 1-0 in the first. Dane Myers hit a leadoff double into the right-field corner and Josh Bell drove him home with an RBI single.

The D-backs wasted no time responding, taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning after the RBI doubles from Walker and Gurriel. Arizona pushed the lead to 3-1 in the second on Corbin Carroll’s sacrifice fly.

Walker and Eugenio Suárez both had two hits.

The Marlins cut the margin to 3-2 on Chisholm double to deep center, but Chisholm was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple, which stifled a potentially bigger rally.

“I don’t think we ran the bases incredibly well,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “But I do feel like we put together some really good at-bats against Montgomery. He’s one of the best pitchers in the league.”

Marlins right-hander Sixto Sánchez (0-3) gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out two. The Marlins’ bullpen trio of Anthony Bender, Andrew Nardi and Calvin Faucher combined to throw three hitless innings.

The D-backs won despite not having a hit after the fourth inning.

The three-game series wraps up Sunday. Arizona LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 4.91 ERA) will make his first big league start while the Marlins are expected to throw LHP Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.49 ERA).

