Indiana and Los Angeles meet in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-6, 0-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-6, 0-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -6; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks play in non-conference action.

Indiana went 13-27 overall with a 6-14 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall with a 7-13 record on the road a season ago. The Sparks allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

