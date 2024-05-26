Host Saginaw Spirit improve to 2-0 in the Memorial Cup, beating the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Haight broke a tie on a power play with 7:44 left with his second goal…

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Haight broke a tie on a power play with 7:44 left with his second goal of the game and the host Saginaw Spirit improved to 2-0 in the Memorial Cup, beating the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 on Sunday night.

Nic Sima tied it for Saginaw at 5:54 of the third period. Alex Christopoulos also scored, Michael Misa had three assists and Andrew Oake made 21 saves to help the Spirit secure at least a spot in the semifinal game.

Luke Woodworth, Peter Repcik and Justin Cote scored for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Voltigeurs. They also lost their opener Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights.

On Monday night, London will face the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors. The Voltigeurs will play Moose Jaw on Tuesday night.

Saginaw beat Moose Jaw 5-4 on Friday night in the tournament opener. The Spirit will complete round-round play Wednesday night against London. The Knights beat Saginaw in six games in the OHL’s Western Conference final.

