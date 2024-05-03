Courtois set to play 1st game of season for Real Madrid after recovering from injuries

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to play his first game of the season against Cadiz…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to play his first game of the season against Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday after recovering from a long injury layoff, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday.

The 31-year-old Belgian has not played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August, two days before Madrid’s first game of the season. He then also ruptured the meniscus in his right knee in March when he was preparing to come back.

“Courtois is fine. Tomorrow he will play after a very long time,” Ancelotti said about the veteran keeper who helped Madrid win the 2022 Champions League.

Madrid could clinch the Spanish league title on Saturday when it plays Cadiz and second-place Barcelona visits third-place Girona.

Ancelotti said that Andriy Lunin, who has impressed as Courtois’ replacement, will be back in goal when Bayern Munich visits on Wednesday with their Champions League semifinal evenly balanced at 2-2.

“Lunin will play against Bayern, then we will see,” Ancelotti said about plans for his goalkeepers.

