Braves make 2 deals with infielders, adding Short from Red Sox and sending Guillorme to Angels

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels, each for cash.

Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme, 29, hit .150 in 20 at-bats.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. He has a .258 career batting average.

Short, 28, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday before being acquired by the Braves for cash. Short had no hits in seven at-bats for Boston after being acquired from the Mets, also for cash, on May 1. He was designated for assignment by the Mets on April 26.

Short has played at second base, third base and shortstop this season. Short has a .177 average with 13 homers, 55 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 189 games with Detroit (2021-23) and the Mets.

