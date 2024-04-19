Sports on TV for April 20 – 21

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, April 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — City Oilers vs. Bangui SC, Cairo
1 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Ly vs. Al Ahly, Cairo
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship – Semifinals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
FOX — Michigan Spring Game: From, Ann Arbor, Mich.
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.
BTN — Illinois Spring Game: From Champaign, Ill.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
Noon
CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
2 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
4 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
9 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
FISHING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: Costa Rica vs. Guatemala, Third-Place Match
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: Cuba vs. Panama, Final
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Atlanta OR Baltimore at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1 (BetCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 1 (BetCast)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
6:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Wrestling Finals Championship Series, State College, Penn.
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Luton Town
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Washington Spirit
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at Kansas City Current
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Houston Dash at Portland Thorns FC
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)
UFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at St. Louis
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: D.C. at Birmingham OR Michigan at San Antonio
Sunday, April 21
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 14, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Virginia Tech, First Round
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Clemson, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
ESPNU — Alabama at Arkansas
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Baton Rouge, La.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Athens, Ga.
CYCLING
9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liege Bastogne Liege, 158 miles, Liege, Belgium
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Houston at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Boston, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 1
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1 (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 1
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FS2 — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Sale
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Utah at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Salernitana
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Charlotte FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Finals
UFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Arlington at Houston
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Orlando
