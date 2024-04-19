Sports on TV for April 20 – 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — City Oilers vs. Bangui SC, Cairo

1 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Ly vs. Al Ahly, Cairo

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship – Semifinals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

FOX — Michigan Spring Game: From, Ann Arbor, Mich.

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.

BTN — Illinois Spring Game: From Champaign, Ill.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

Noon

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

2 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

4 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

9 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

FISHING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: Costa Rica vs. Guatemala, Third-Place Match

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: Cuba vs. Panama, Final

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Atlanta OR Baltimore at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1 (BetCast)

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 1 (BetCast)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Wrestling Finals Championship Series, State College, Penn.

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Luton Town

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Washington Spirit

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay FC at Kansas City Current

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston Dash at Portland Thorns FC

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)

UFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: D.C. at Birmingham OR Michigan at San Antonio

_____

Sunday, April 21

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 14, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Virginia Tech, First Round

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

ESPNU — Alabama at Arkansas

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Baton Rouge, La.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Athens, Ga.

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liege Bastogne Liege, 158 miles, Liege, Belgium

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Houston at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Boston, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 1

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Sale

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Utah at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Salernitana

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Charlotte FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Finals

UFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Arlington at Houston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Orlando

_____

