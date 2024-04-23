Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 14½ (203) Miami
at OKLAHOMA CITY (210) New Orleans

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -118 at LA ANGELS +100
at CLEVELAND -142 Boston +120
Detroit -112 at TAMPA BAY -104
at N.Y YANKEES -225 Oakland +188
at MINNESOTA -200 Chicago White Sox +168
Toronto -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
Seattle -126 at TEXAS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -130 N.Y Mets +110
Philadelphia -116 at CINCINNATI -102
Milwaukee OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
LA Dodgers -190 at WASHINGTON +160
at ATLANTA -227 Miami +187
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -115 Boston -104
at DALLAS -166 Vegas +138
at EDMONTON -182 Los Angeles +150

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up