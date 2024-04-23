NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (203) Miami at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (210) New Orleans MLB Wednesday…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (203) Miami at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (210) New Orleans

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -118 at LA ANGELS +100 at CLEVELAND -142 Boston +120 Detroit -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 at N.Y YANKEES -225 Oakland +188 at MINNESOTA -200 Chicago White Sox +168 Toronto -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 Seattle -126 at TEXAS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -130 N.Y Mets +110 Philadelphia -116 at CINCINNATI -102 Milwaukee OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF LA Dodgers -190 at WASHINGTON +160 at ATLANTA -227 Miami +187 at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -115 Boston -104 at DALLAS -166 Vegas +138 at EDMONTON -182 Los Angeles +150

