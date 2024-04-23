NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (203) Miami at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (210) New Orleans MLB Wednesday…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|14½
|(203)
|Miami
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|7½
|(210)
|New Orleans
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|Detroit
|-112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-225
|Oakland
|+188
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Chicago White Sox
|+168
|Toronto
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|Seattle
|-126
|at TEXAS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-130
|N.Y Mets
|+110
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-190
|at WASHINGTON
|+160
|at ATLANTA
|-227
|Miami
|+187
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-115
|Boston
|-104
|at DALLAS
|-166
|Vegas
|+138
|at EDMONTON
|-182
|Los Angeles
|+150
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
