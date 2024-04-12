MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120 Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120 Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108 at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108 at BOSTON OFF LA Angels OFF at DETROIT -124 Minnesota +106 N.Y Yankees -110 at CLEVELAND -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -148 Pittsburgh +126 Atlanta -198 at MIAMI +166 St. Louis -116 at ARIZONA -102 at LA DODGERS -196 San Diego +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -158 Kansas City +134 Cincinnati -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108 at TORONTO -190 Colorado +160 at BALTIMORE -142 Milwaukee +120 at OAKLAND -134 Washington +114 San Francisco -118 at TAMPA BAY +100 Chicago Cubs -130 at SEATTLE +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -176 N.Y Islanders +146 at DALLAS -240 Seattle +195 at COLORADO -156 Winnipeg +130 at FLORIDA -225 Buffalo +184 at PHILADELPHIA -120 New Jersey +100 Tampa Bay -137 at WASHINGTON +114 at OTTAWA -156 Montreal +130 at TORONTO -178 Detroit +150 at NASHVILLE -280 Columbus +225 Boston -134 at PITTSBURGH +112 at EDMONTON -144 Vancouver +120 Minnesota -240 at SAN JOSE +195 at LOS ANGELES -330 Anaheim +260

