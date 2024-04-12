Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 12, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120
Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108
at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108
at BOSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
at DETROIT -124 Minnesota +106
N.Y Yankees -110 at CLEVELAND -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -148 Pittsburgh +126
Atlanta -198 at MIAMI +166
St. Louis -116 at ARIZONA -102
at LA DODGERS -196 San Diego +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -158 Kansas City +134
Cincinnati -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108
at TORONTO -190 Colorado +160
at BALTIMORE -142 Milwaukee +120
at OAKLAND -134 Washington +114
San Francisco -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
Chicago Cubs -130 at SEATTLE +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -176 N.Y Islanders +146
at DALLAS -240 Seattle +195
at COLORADO -156 Winnipeg +130
at FLORIDA -225 Buffalo +184
at PHILADELPHIA -120 New Jersey +100
Tampa Bay -137 at WASHINGTON +114
at OTTAWA -156 Montreal +130
at TORONTO -178 Detroit +150
at NASHVILLE -280 Columbus +225
Boston -134 at PITTSBURGH +112
at EDMONTON -144 Vancouver +120
Minnesota -240 at SAN JOSE +195
at LOS ANGELES -330 Anaheim +260

