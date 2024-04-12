MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120 Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at CLEVELAND
|+120
|Minnesota
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-124
|Minnesota
|+106
|N.Y Yankees
|-110
|at CLEVELAND
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Atlanta
|-198
|at MIAMI
|+166
|St. Louis
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|San Diego
|+164
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-158
|Kansas City
|+134
|Cincinnati
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-190
|Colorado
|+160
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-134
|Washington
|+114
|San Francisco
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at SEATTLE
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-176
|N.Y Islanders
|+146
|at DALLAS
|-240
|Seattle
|+195
|at COLORADO
|-156
|Winnipeg
|+130
|at FLORIDA
|-225
|Buffalo
|+184
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|New Jersey
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-137
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at OTTAWA
|-156
|Montreal
|+130
|at TORONTO
|-178
|Detroit
|+150
|at NASHVILLE
|-280
|Columbus
|+225
|Boston
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at EDMONTON
|-144
|Vancouver
|+120
|Minnesota
|-240
|at SAN JOSE
|+195
|at LOS ANGELES
|-330
|Anaheim
|+260
