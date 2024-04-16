Royals at White Sox game has been postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals’ game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals’ game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up on Wednesday afternoon as part of a straight doubleheader.

Kansas City beat Chicago 2-0 in the series opener on Monday night.

White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon takes the mound in the doubleheader opener for his big league debut. Right-hander Brady Singer starts for the Royals.

Kansas City right-hander Michael Wacha and Chicago right-hander Erick Fedde start the second game.

The rainout creates an extra day of rest for Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who is dealing with a groin injury.

Perez was out of the starting lineup before the game was postponed, but manager Matt Quatraro said he was available off the bench.

“He came in early, got worked on … did his hitting and running,” Quatraro said. “Really we’re just trying to use discretion a little bit. Hopefully he feels better tomorrow.”

Perez, who turns 34 next month, had an MRI on Monday that showed a mild groin strain. He got hurt during Kansas City’s series finale at the New York Mets on Sunday.

Perez is batting .339 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 16 games this season. He hit his 250th career homer on Saturday.

The slumping White Sox finalized a minor league contract with Tommy Pham. The veteran outfielder will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, giving him some time to ramp up before joining the big league team.

“He’s got a track record in this game, and he’s a really good hitter,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s got the ability to control the strike zone. … He’s got an edge to him that I really like.”

Pham hit .256 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs in 129 games last season. He was traded from the New York Mets to Arizona on Aug. 1, and he helped the Diamondbacks make a surprising run to the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.