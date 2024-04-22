RBC Heritage Par Scores

Sunday
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, S.C.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler (700), $3,600,000
|69-65-63-68—265
|-19
|Sahith Theegala (400), $2,180,000
|66-67-67-68—268
|-16
|Patrick Cantlay (338), $1,180,000
|67-66-68-68—269
|-15
|Wyndham Clark (338), $1,180,000
|72-66-66-65—269
|-15
|J.T. Poston (263), $711,250
|63-68-70-69—270
|-14
|Patrick Rodgers (263), $711,250
|66-66-68-70—270
|-14
|Sepp Straka (263), $711,250
|66-65-67-72—270
|-14
|Justin Thomas (263), $711,250
|69-68-68-65—270
|-14
|Collin Morikawa (200), $585,000
|65-66-68-72—271
|-13
|Ludvig Aberg (170), $525,000
|66-66-68-72—272
|-12
|Chris Kirk (170), $525,000
|69-67-67-69—272
|-12
|Tony Finau (136), $397,000
|70-69-69-65—273
|-11
|Brian Harman (136), $397,000
|70-69-70-64—273
|-11
|Russell Henley (136), $397,000
|67-69-69-68—273
|-11
|Sungjae Im (136), $397,000
|68-67-71-67—273
|-11
|Seamus Power (136), $397,000
|65-70-66-72—273
|-11
|Austin Eckroat (115), $325,000
|66-69-72-67—274
|-10
|Akshay Bhatia (88), $222,000
|71-67-69-68—275
|-9
|Jason Day (88), $222,000
|68-69-72-66—275
|-9
|Rickie Fowler (88), $222,000
|70-71-67-67—275
|-9
|Brice Garnett (88), $222,000
|69-68-66-72—275
|-9
|Tom Hoge (88), $222,000
|67-64-70-74—275
|-9
|Stephan Jaeger (88), $222,000
|67-68-67-73—275
|-9
|Si Woo Kim (88), $222,000
|68-69-67-71—275
|-9
|Tom Kim (88), $222,000
|69-66-69-71—275
|-9
|Andrew Putnam (88), $222,000
|70-69-69-67—275
|-9
|Xander Schauffele (88), $222,000
|72-64-67-72—275
|-9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (50), $137,000
|68-70-73-65—276
|-8
|Thomas Detry (50), $137,000
|68-68-67-73—276
|-8
|Harris English (50), $137,000
|69-71-66-70—276
|-8
|Matt Fitzpatrick (50), $137,000
|70-66-70-70—276
|-8
|Denny McCarthy (50), $137,000
|69-70-66-71—276
|-8
|Eric Cole (27), $106,667
|70-68-67-72—277
|-7
|Lucas Glover (27), $106,667
|69-69-68-71—277
|-7
|Kurt Kitayama (27), $106,667
|70-71-66-70—277
|-7
|Rory McIlroy (27), $106,667
|67-68-68-74—277
|-7
|Alejandro Tosti (27), $106,667
|69-70-65-73—277
|-7
|Erik Van Rooyen (27), $106,667
|72-66-72-67—277
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes (20), $87,000
|66-66-75-71—278
|-6
|Grayson Murray (20), $87,000
|72-70-67-69—278
|-6
|Jordan Spieth (20), $87,000
|70-67-69-72—278
|-6
|Adam Hadwin (18), $77,000
|67-70-70-72—279
|-5
|Webb Simpson (18), $77,000
|71-70-69-69—279
|-5
|Sam Burns (16), $63,160
|70-69-72-69—280
|-4
|Corey Conners (16), $63,160
|69-71-66-74—280
|-4
|Justin Rose (16), $63,160
|70-73-66-71—280
|-4
|Adam Svensson (16), $63,160
|72-66-70-72—280
|-4
|Will Zalatoris (16), $63,160
|68-70-68-74—280
|-4
|Cameron Davis (12), $49,867
|70-74-70-67—281
|-3
|Tommy Fleetwood (12), $49,867
|71-72-69-69—281
|-3
|Peter Malnati (12), $49,867
|73-67-71-70—281
|-3
|Matthieu Pavon (12), $49,867
|69-73-70-69—281
|-3
|Adam Schenk (12), $49,867
|73-69-65-74—281
|-3
|Nick Taylor (12), $49,867
|71-70-69-71—281
|-3
|Keegan Bradley (10), $46,600
|76-69-68-69—282
|-2
|Max Homa (10), $46,600
|71-70-66-75—282
|-2
|Chandler Phillips (10), $46,600
|68-69-77-68—282
|-2
|Erik Barnes (8), $45,200
|71-70-70-72—283
|-1
|Lee Hodges (8), $45,200
|75-71-68-69—283
|-1
|Taylor Moore (8), $45,200
|68-70-71-74—283
|-1
|Brendon Todd (8), $45,200
|69-70-68-76—283
|-1
|Jake Knapp (8), $44,000
|74-70-69-71—284
|E
|Cameron Young (8), $44,000
|67-71-76-70—284
|E
|Emiliano Grillo (7), $43,000
|70-71-69-75—285
|+1
|Shane Lowry (7), $43,000
|70-72-68-75—285
|+1
|Gary Woodland (7), $43,000
|73-75-66-71—285
|+1
|Byeong Hun An (7), $42,200
|68-66-72-80—286
|+2
|Kevin Kisner (6), $41,800
|73-73-72-71—289
|+5
|Nick Dunlap (6), $41,400
|75-73-68-74—290
|+6
