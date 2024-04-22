Live Radio
Home » Sports » RBC Heritage Par Scores

RBC Heritage Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 22, 2024, 12:40 PM

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (700), $3,600,000 69-65-63-68—265 -19
Sahith Theegala (400), $2,180,000 66-67-67-68—268 -16
Patrick Cantlay (338), $1,180,000 67-66-68-68—269 -15
Wyndham Clark (338), $1,180,000 72-66-66-65—269 -15
J.T. Poston (263), $711,250 63-68-70-69—270 -14
Patrick Rodgers (263), $711,250 66-66-68-70—270 -14
Sepp Straka (263), $711,250 66-65-67-72—270 -14
Justin Thomas (263), $711,250 69-68-68-65—270 -14
Collin Morikawa (200), $585,000 65-66-68-72—271 -13
Ludvig Aberg (170), $525,000 66-66-68-72—272 -12
Chris Kirk (170), $525,000 69-67-67-69—272 -12
Tony Finau (136), $397,000 70-69-69-65—273 -11
Brian Harman (136), $397,000 70-69-70-64—273 -11
Russell Henley (136), $397,000 67-69-69-68—273 -11
Sungjae Im (136), $397,000 68-67-71-67—273 -11
Seamus Power (136), $397,000 65-70-66-72—273 -11
Austin Eckroat (115), $325,000 66-69-72-67—274 -10
Akshay Bhatia (88), $222,000 71-67-69-68—275 -9
Jason Day (88), $222,000 68-69-72-66—275 -9
Rickie Fowler (88), $222,000 70-71-67-67—275 -9
Brice Garnett (88), $222,000 69-68-66-72—275 -9
Tom Hoge (88), $222,000 67-64-70-74—275 -9
Stephan Jaeger (88), $222,000 67-68-67-73—275 -9
Si Woo Kim (88), $222,000 68-69-67-71—275 -9
Tom Kim (88), $222,000 69-66-69-71—275 -9
Andrew Putnam (88), $222,000 70-69-69-67—275 -9
Xander Schauffele (88), $222,000 72-64-67-72—275 -9
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (50), $137,000 68-70-73-65—276 -8
Thomas Detry (50), $137,000 68-68-67-73—276 -8
Harris English (50), $137,000 69-71-66-70—276 -8
Matt Fitzpatrick (50), $137,000 70-66-70-70—276 -8
Denny McCarthy (50), $137,000 69-70-66-71—276 -8
Eric Cole (27), $106,667 70-68-67-72—277 -7
Lucas Glover (27), $106,667 69-69-68-71—277 -7
Kurt Kitayama (27), $106,667 70-71-66-70—277 -7
Rory McIlroy (27), $106,667 67-68-68-74—277 -7
Alejandro Tosti (27), $106,667 69-70-65-73—277 -7
Erik Van Rooyen (27), $106,667 72-66-72-67—277 -7
Mackenzie Hughes (20), $87,000 66-66-75-71—278 -6
Grayson Murray (20), $87,000 72-70-67-69—278 -6
Jordan Spieth (20), $87,000 70-67-69-72—278 -6
Adam Hadwin (18), $77,000 67-70-70-72—279 -5
Webb Simpson (18), $77,000 71-70-69-69—279 -5
Sam Burns (16), $63,160 70-69-72-69—280 -4
Corey Conners (16), $63,160 69-71-66-74—280 -4
Justin Rose (16), $63,160 70-73-66-71—280 -4
Adam Svensson (16), $63,160 72-66-70-72—280 -4
Will Zalatoris (16), $63,160 68-70-68-74—280 -4
Cameron Davis (12), $49,867 70-74-70-67—281 -3
Tommy Fleetwood (12), $49,867 71-72-69-69—281 -3
Peter Malnati (12), $49,867 73-67-71-70—281 -3
Matthieu Pavon (12), $49,867 69-73-70-69—281 -3
Adam Schenk (12), $49,867 73-69-65-74—281 -3
Nick Taylor (12), $49,867 71-70-69-71—281 -3
Keegan Bradley (10), $46,600 76-69-68-69—282 -2
Max Homa (10), $46,600 71-70-66-75—282 -2
Chandler Phillips (10), $46,600 68-69-77-68—282 -2
Erik Barnes (8), $45,200 71-70-70-72—283 -1
Lee Hodges (8), $45,200 75-71-68-69—283 -1
Taylor Moore (8), $45,200 68-70-71-74—283 -1
Brendon Todd (8), $45,200 69-70-68-76—283 -1
Jake Knapp (8), $44,000 74-70-69-71—284 E
Cameron Young (8), $44,000 67-71-76-70—284 E
Emiliano Grillo (7), $43,000 70-71-69-75—285 +1
Shane Lowry (7), $43,000 70-72-68-75—285 +1
Gary Woodland (7), $43,000 73-75-66-71—285 +1
Byeong Hun An (7), $42,200 68-66-72-80—286 +2
Kevin Kisner (6), $41,800 73-73-72-71—289 +5
Nick Dunlap (6), $41,400 75-73-68-74—290 +6

