Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|36
|51
|43
|Minnesota
|19
|8
|4
|4
|3
|35
|50
|39
|Montreal
|19
|7
|5
|3
|4
|31
|48
|48
|Ottawa
|19
|7
|6
|0
|6
|27
|50
|50
|Boston
|20
|5
|9
|4
|2
|25
|40
|49
|New York
|19
|3
|9
|4
|3
|20
|39
|49
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Thursday, April 18
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Montreal 4, Minnesota 3
|Saturday, April 20
Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Bosotn at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 24
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New York, at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, April 27
Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
