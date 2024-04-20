Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 20 10 7 3 0 36 51 43…

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 20 10 7 3 0 36 51 43 Minnesota 19 8 4 4 3 35 50 39 Montreal 19 7 5 3 4 31 48 48 Ottawa 19 7 6 0 6 27 50 50 Boston 20 5 9 4 2 25 40 49 New York 19 3 9 4 3 20 39 49

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Thursday, April 18

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Montreal 4, Minnesota 3

Saturday, April 20

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Bosotn at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New York, at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

