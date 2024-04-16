Portland makes coaching move following the Thorns’ poor start

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With no wins in their first four games this season, the Portland Thorns moved coach Mike…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With no wins in their first four games this season, the Portland Thorns moved coach Mike Norris into a role as technical director Tuesday and named Rob Gale interim head coach.

“After an in-depth review, we have decided to start to reorganize our soccer operations department to better serve our club and our athletes,” Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a statement.

The Thorns currently sit at the bottom of the National Women’s Soccer League standings with three losses and a draw to start the season. It is the team’s worst-ever start to a season.

The Thorns are launching an international search for a new coach, the team said.

Gale was a youth coach for New York City FC before becoming an assistant with the Thorns ahead of the 2023 season.

Norris was in his second season as Portland’s coach, compiling a 10-7-8 record. In his new role, he’ll focus on scouting, talent acquisition and player development.

