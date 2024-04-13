Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-7, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05…

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-7, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -154, Pirates +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Philadelphia is 3-5 in home games and 7-7 overall. The Phillies are 6-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 10-4 record overall and a 7-2 record on the road. The Pirates have a 9-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has a .326 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has a double and four home runs. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Edward Olivares has a double, three home runs and seven RBI for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 14-for-40 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

