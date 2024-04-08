Peru’s Davis Cup captain Luis Horna fined for breaching rules on betting sponsorship

LONDON (AP) — Former tennis player Luis Horna, who is now Peru’s Davis Cup captain, has been fined $10,000 for…

LONDON (AP) — Former tennis player Luis Horna, who is now Peru’s Davis Cup captain, has been fined $10,000 for promoting a betting operator, the sport’s integrity agency said on Monday.

Horna accepted the sanction, which also included a suspended six-month ban, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The ITIA said Horna’s deal in 2023 to promote betting on tennis violated the sport’s rules regarding sponsorships with betting operators.

The ITIA said Horna fully cooperated with the investigation, expressed remorse and canceled the deal. The agency said it “accepted that the violation was inadvertent.”

Horna, 43, reached his highest singles ranking of No. 33 in 2004 and retired as player in 2009. He has also served a tournament director in Peru.

