NASCAR-Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 124…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 124 laps, 59 points.

2. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 124, 40.

3. (11) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 124, 34.

4. (33) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 124, 33.

5. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 124, 32.

6. (10) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 124, 31.

7. (29) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 124, 30.

8. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 124, 29.

9. (35) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 124, 30.

10. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 124, 29.

11. (38) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 124, 0.

12. (31) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 124, 25.

13. (25) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 124, 24.

14. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 124, 41.

15. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 124, 0.

16. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 124, 21.

17. (24) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 124, 27.

18. (17) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 124, 19.

19. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 124, 32.

20. (9) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 124, 17.

21. (5) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 124, 16.

22. (18) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 124, 19.

23. (26) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 123, 14.

24. (19) David Starr, Ford, 123, 13.

25. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 123, 24.

26. (37) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 123, 11.

27. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, dvp, 120, 10.

28. (30) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 120, 9.

29. (3) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, accident, 117, 21.

30. (21) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, ignition, 113, 7.

31. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 111, 6.

32. (12) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, accident, 111, 5.

33. (23) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 13.

34. (6) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 65, 8.

35. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 2.

36. (15) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 1.

37. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, engine, 46, 1.

38. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.313 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 42 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.141 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 34 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0-23; J.Love 24-26; M.DiBenedetto 27; J.Love 28-30; A.Hill 31-33; C.Custer 34-36; R.Sieg 37-42; C.Smith 43; R.Truex 44; C.Smith 45-46; A.Hill 47-51; J.Anderson 52; J.Love 53-56; B.Jones 57-60; R.Sieg 61; S.Smith 62; S.Van Gisbergen 63; S.Smith 64; A.Hill 65-68; D.Starr 69; A.Hill 70-72; R.Herbst 73-81; A.Hill 82-83; R.Herbst 84-86; P.Kligerman 87-88; R.Herbst 89; P.Kligerman 90; A.Alfredo 91-96; P.Kligerman 97; C.Custer 98; T.Gray 99; J.Love 100-110; A.Hill 111; P.Kligerman 112-117; J.Love 118-124

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 7 times for 41 laps; J.Love, 5 times for 28 laps; R.Herbst, 3 times for 13 laps; P.Kligerman, 4 times for 10 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 7 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 3 laps; S.Smith, 2 times for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gray, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Starr, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Anderson, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Smith, 2; A.Hill, 2; J.Love, 1; S.Mayer, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 357; 2. C.Custer, 343; 3. A.Hill, 341; 4. J.Love, 316; 5. J.Allgaier, 278; 6. R.Herbst, 272; 7. A.Allmendinger, 261; 8. S.Smith, 241; 9. P.Kligerman, 236; 10. S.Creed, 231; 11. R.Sieg, 224; 12. A.Alfredo, 219; 13. B.Jones, 205; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 194; 15. S.Mayer, 181; 16. B.Poole, 181.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.