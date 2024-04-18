MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs Mets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his…

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman’s suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete.

Chapman (0-1) was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after Harrison Bader doubled in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 6-3 loss to the Mets.

“He evidently said something that the umpire did not like,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

