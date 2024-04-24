Michael Harris II hits an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift Braves past Marlins 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves edged…

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves edged the Miami Marlins 4-3 after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

A.J. Minter (4-1) struck out Jazz Chisolm Jr. with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 10th to earn the win for the Braves, who have won nine of their last 10.

“Every game is not going to be pretty,” Harris said. “I’m just glad our defense just gave us a chance to just need one run at the end. It was clutch of Minter to get those outs with runners on. (Austin) Riley made a nice play at third. Defense was great.”

Riley threw out Nick Gordon at the plate with one out in the 10th, and Orlando Arcia threw out Chisholm at home with one out in the ninth to preserve the 3-3 tie both times.

“You like the fight to battle back in the ninth against a really good closer and one of the best teams in the National League,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “It’s a tough loss. We’ve had a few of those this year. We had chances. We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

The Marlins had tied it in the ninth with two runs off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, who blew his first save in eight chances this season.

Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Chisholm all singled to load the bases. Braves first baseman Matt Olson committed a fielding error on Josh Bell’s grounder that allowed two runs to score and tied it at 3. Iglesias retired the next three batters to get out of the ninth.

The Braves threatened in the ninth, but Acuña grounded into a double play with two men on to end the inning.

Tanner Scott (0-4) took the loss for the Marlins, who have been swept three times this season.

Braves starter Reynaldo López allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, walked two and struck out six. He has given up two runs in 25 innings for a 0.72 ERA in his first four starts with Atlanta.

“The greatest thing you can have in this sport is really strong starts and we’ve had a bunch of them lately,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He was really good again.”

Harris was 3 for 5 with a run scored and the winning RBI. Marcell Ozuna went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to give him an MLB-best 29.

Sixto Sánchez, starting for the first time since 2020, gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings for the Marlins.

Jesús Sánchez snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak for the Marlins with a 430-foot home run off the roof of the Chop House in right field in the second inning.

Acuña opened the game for the Braves with a walk and stolen base, the eighth straight game he has reached base to lead off a game. He reached third on a single by Harris, then scored on a balk. Ozuna then singled home Harris for a 2-0 lead.

Ozuna knocked in Olson in the third with a single after Olson doubled to right. The hit snapped an 0-for-25 stretch for Olson.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-2, 6.58) will open a four-game series at home against Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (2-0, 2.91) on Friday.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (2-1, 4.38) faces LHP Logan Allen (3-0, 5.06) as the Braves host the Guardians in the opener of a three-game series Friday.

