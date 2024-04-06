MASTERS ’24: A trivia quiz on all things Masters and Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know the Masters? Try this 18-hole quiz: 1. Who is the youngest…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know the Masters? Try this 18-hole quiz:

1. Who is the youngest Masters champion?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Gene Sarazen

2. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Dustin Johnson

3. Who hit what became known in golf as the “shot heard ’round the world?”

a. John Daly

b. Bubba Watson

c. Gene Sarazen

4. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?

a. Lee Westwood

b. Cameron Smith

c. Tom Watson

5. Who holds the record for most consecutive rounds in the lead at the Masters?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Arnold Palmer

6. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a. Greg Norman

b. Chris DiMarco

c. Tom Weiskopf

7. Who was the last player outside the top 25 in the world ranking when he won the Masters?

a. Charl Schwartzel

b. Danny Willett

c. Tiger Woods

8. Who played in the most Masters before finally winning?

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mark O’Meara

c. Sergio Garcia

9. Name the first left-handed winner of the Masters.

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mike Weir

c. Bubba Watson

10. Name the only Masters champion who started the final round out of the top 10?

a. Jack Burke Jr.

b. Art Wall

c. Nick Faldo

11. Who won the first Masters?

a. Gene Sarazen

b. Bobby Jones

c. Horton Smith

12. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a. Greg Norman

b. Nick Price

c. Gary Player

13. Name the player who finished runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and to Tiger Woods

a. Tom Lehman

b. Tom Kite

c. Jay Haas

14. Who is the oldest Masters champion?

a. Raymond Floyd

b. Jack Nicklaus

c. Tiger Woods

15. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Jack Burke Jr.

c. Nick Faldo

16. Name the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?

a. Fuzzy Zoeller

b. Trevor Immelman

c. Larry Mize

17. Who was the only player to lose in a playoff twice at the Masters?

a. Ed Sneed

b. Ben Hogan

c. Ken Venturi

18. Who is the only British Open champion to have never posted a round under par at the Masters?

a. John Daly

b. Todd Hamilton

c. Bobby Jones

ANSWERS

1. a

2. c

3. c

4. b

5. b

6. c

7. a

8. c

9. b

10. b

11. c

12. b

13. b

14. b

15. b

16. a

17. b

18. c

