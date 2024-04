Marlins look to stop 8-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (0-8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4) St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0,…

Miami Marlins (0-8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -147, Marlins +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to break their eight-game losing streak with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Cardinals slugged .416 with a .742 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

Miami went 84-78 overall and 38-43 on the road a season ago. The Marlins batted .259 as a team in the 2023 season with a .721 OPS.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.