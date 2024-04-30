Live Radio
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for potential elimination matchup with Bruins

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 6:57 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews will not play in Toronto’s pivotal Game 5 matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Matthews has been dealing with an unspecified illness and had just four shots combined in Games 3 and 4. It comes after he had the Game 2 winner for the Maples Leafs, who trail 3-1 in the first-round series and are trying to stave off elimination.

Matthews scored 69 goals in the regular season.

