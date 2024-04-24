Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sits out 3rd straight game to open the playoffs

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury.

Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander’s spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists.

