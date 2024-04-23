Man City vs Man United FA Cup final time confirmed

LONDON (AP) — The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at the traditional time…

LONDON (AP) — The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at the traditional time of 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 25, the Football Association said Tuesday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, holder City will play rival United at Wembley Stadium.

The FA said the kickoff time had been agreed with both clubs, the local authority, safety advisory group and broadcasters.

It is the second straight year that the final will start at 3 p.m. In recent years it has had an early evening time slot.

City beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday to secure its place in the final, while United needed penalties to overcome second-tier Coventry on Sunday after blowing a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 through extra time.

As well as the Cup, the winner will receive around $2.5 million.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.