AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .350; Perez, Kansas City, .348; Kwan, Cleveland, .347; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .341; Peña, Houston, .337; Rutschman, Baltimore, .327; Soto, New York, .319; Turner, Toronto, .319; Witt, Kansas City, .317; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .316.

RUNS_Greene, Detroit, 21; Kwan, Cleveland, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Henderson, Baltimore, 20; Semien, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; Soto, New York, 17; 7 tied at 16.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 23; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Soto, New York, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Henderson, Baltimore, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Westburg, Baltimore, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Cowser, Baltimore, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 36; Kwan, Cleveland, 35; Peña, Houston, 33; Rutschman, Baltimore, 32; Witt, Kansas City, 32; Perez, Kansas City, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Soto, New York, 30; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Ward, Los Angeles, 28.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; W.Abreu, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; Rocchio, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; 10 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; J.Duran, Boston, 8; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Garcia, Kansas City, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 4-0; Skubal, Detroit, 3-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.66; Berríos, Toronto, 0.85; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.33; Houck, Boston, 1.65; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.78; Skubal, Detroit, 1.82; B.Miller, Seattle, 1.85; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.87; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.03; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 40; Ryan, Minnesota, 38; Castillo, Seattle, 36; Flaherty, Detroit, 36; Gilbert, Seattle, 35; Skubal, Detroit, 35; Detmers, Los Angeles, 34; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 34; Kikuchi, Toronto, 33; Ragans, Kansas City, 33.

