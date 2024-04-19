AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .376; Kwan, Cleveland, .349; Peña, Houston, .349; Soto, New York, .347; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .333; Turner,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .376; Kwan, Cleveland, .349; Peña, Houston, .349; Soto, New York, .347; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .333; Turner, Toronto, .333; Carpenter, Detroit, .328; Perez, Kansas City, .324; Volpe, New York, .324; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .319.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Semien, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Giménez, Cleveland, 14; O’Neill, Boston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

RBI_Ward, Los Angeles, 21; Soto, New York, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Semien, Texas, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cowser, Baltimore, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Heim, Texas, 15; Henderson, Baltimore, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 32; Kwan, Cleveland, 30; Peña, Houston, 29; Semien, Texas, 26; Soto, New York, 26; J.Duran, Boston, 25; Ward, Los Angeles, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Diaz, Houston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Semien, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Verdugo, New York, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; 14 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Casas, Boston, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; 10 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 7; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 6; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; Adell, Los Angeles, 5; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Bello, Boston, 3-1; Houck, Boston, 3-1; B.Miller, Seattle, 3-1.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.42; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.86; Berríos, Toronto, 1.05; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.05; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.08; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.19; Houck, Boston, 1.35; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.42; Javier, Houston, 1.54; Singer, Kansas City, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 34; Detmers, Los Angeles, 30; Flaherty, Detroit, 30; Ryan, Minnesota, 30; Gilbert, Seattle, 29; Kikuchi, Toronto, 29; Ragans, Kansas City, 29; Houck, Boston, 28; Castillo, Seattle, 27; Pepiot, Tampa Bay, 27; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 27.

