BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .388; Kwan, Cleveland, .354; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .354; Soto, New York, .352; Turner, Toronto, .333; Peña, Houston, .329; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .328; Perez, Kansas City, .324; Volpe, New York, .324; Witt, Kansas City, .321.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 18; Witt, Kansas City, 18; Altuve, Houston, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14; O’Neill, Boston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Semien, Texas, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; 5 tied at 13.

RBI_Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Soto, New York, 17; Semien, Texas, 16; Cowser, Baltimore, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Henderson, Baltimore, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 31; Kwan, Cleveland, 29; Peña, Houston, 26; Soto, New York, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; J.Duran, Boston, 24; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Diaz, Houston, 22; Perez, Kansas City, 22; Volpe, New York, 22.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Turner, Toronto, 7; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Torkelson, Detroit, 6; Verdugo, New York, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; 12 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Stanton, New York, 5; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Casas, Boston, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 5; W.Abreu, Boston, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Witt, Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-1; B.Miller, Seattle, 3-1; S.Miller, Detroit, 3-1.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.42; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.86; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.04; Berríos, Toronto, 1.05; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.05; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.08; Houck, Boston, 1.35; Bradford, Texas, 1.40; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.47; Javier, Houston, 1.54; Singer, Kansas City, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 31; Gilbert, Seattle, 29; Kikuchi, Toronto, 29; Ragans, Kansas City, 29; Houck, Boston, 28; Castillo, Seattle, 27; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 27; Civale, Tampa Bay, 26; Detmers, Los Angeles, 26; Skubal, Detroit, 26.

