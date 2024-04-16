Live Radio
Home » Sports » Countdown clock for Paris…

Countdown clock for Paris Olympics hits 100-day mark on same day Olympic Torch is lit

The Associated Press

April 16, 2024, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic Torch is lit and the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is 100 days away.

The countdown clock in Paris hit the 100-day mark Tuesday. That came on the same day the torch was lit at the birthplace of the sporting competition in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

A relay of torchbearers will carry the flame along a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) route through Greece until handing it over to the Paris Games organizers in Athens on April 26.

The French capital will officially open the games July 26 with a celebration on the Seine River.

___

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up