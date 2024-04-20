Charlotte FC hosts Minnesota United in non-conference action

Minnesota United FC (3-2-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (3-3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

Minnesota United FC (3-2-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (3-3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC -103, Minnesota United FC +260, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC faces Minnesota United in non-conference play.

Charlotte is 3-0-1 at home. Charlotte ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 33 corner kicks, averaging 4.1 per game.

United is 2-1-0 in road games. Bongokuhle Hlongwane leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two goals. United has scored 10.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Agyemang has two goals for Charlotte. Brecht Dejaegere has one goal and two assists.

Hlongwane has scored two goals for United. Teemu Pukki has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Adilson Malanda (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).

United: Miguel Tapias (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Zarek Valentin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.